INDIANAPOLIS - New Year’s resolutions are a popular topic at the start of 2020 as many people are looking to not only start the year off great, but the decade too. While New Year’s resolutions are a great goal setting tool, a recent Forbes poll showed that less than 25 percent actually stay committed to their resolutions.
Fitness goals are one of the most common resolutions. Matt Clark, head coach of the Downtown Indianapolis Orangetheory Fitness, a boutique fitness studio that focuses on HIIT training, has a few tips to help people turn their fitness resolutions into long term habits.
1. Choose a Gym Built By Professionals
Going to the gym can be daunting due to the overwhelming amount of equipment options and the decision of what to do during your time at the gym. This can cause burnout due to repetitiveness and lack of motivation. Therefore, people should give group workouts a try. Group workouts help each workout be unique and fresh while being directed by a certified coach.
Beyond keeping the workouts fresh, there is a science that defines the gym, the ‘orange theory’. The orange theory is the scientific concept that proves why the workout has the potential to be so successful. Each Orangetheory class focuses on earning 12 or more minutes in the individual participants ‘orange zone.’ The zones at Orangetheory represent a level of heart rate expenditure, with the orange zone being anywhere from 84-91 percent of the participant’s maximum heart rate. This unique setup guarantees an effective workout each time a class is taken.
2. Create an accountability system
While many choose to go on a fitness journey alone, studies prove that people do better when they have a support system. A study on social support and weight loss completed by the Western Psychiatric Institute and the University of Pittsburgh showed that 95 percent of people who started a fitness program with friends completed the program successfully, while only 76 percent of those who started the program alone completed it.
Group fitness focused classes like Orangetheory Fitness build in accountability by creating a community feeling between members, while also creating relationships between members and staff. This built in support and accountability system allows for those who don’t have specific friends or family looking to work towards the same fitness goals to feel like they have a team of people at their back cheering them on.
3. Take Care of Overall Health
Overall health is equally as important as your exercise regimen when implementing it into a lifestyle. When exercising, your body is losing more water, expending your muscles more, and burning more calories. This requires your body to be replenished with nutrients, rest and rehydration.
The most common issue Orangetheory members experience is dehydration. We suggest that members drink half their body weight in ounces and keep in mind that you should be hydrating before, during and after workouts to maintain health. Hydration is key to preventing burnout and keeping your body strong. Along with keeping your body at healthy hydration levels, water also helps flush out toxins your body may be storing.
4. Track Your Progress
Fitness goals differ from person to person, but are generally related to weight loss or reaching physical goals. Tracking your progress in a viewable and reviewable form helps keep you motivated. For example, Orangetheory Fitness offers an opportunity for members to track their progress in both a long and short term manner. Members wear heart monitoring technology to see how they are doing in real-time throughout the class and also get a full summary afterward that includes heart rate, calories burned, amount of time in each heart rate zone and Orangetheory Fitness’ signature splat points. This summary helps the members in this program keep track of their progress towards their personal set goal. There are also other available free mobile apps that help to track progress and keep you accountable to your goals.
5. Choose a Routine that Best Aligns with your Goals
When looking for success with fitness-related New Year’s resolutions, it is essential to know your current physical level and how that aligns with your goals. When someone knows their current capabilities, they will understand how they can reach their goals through a specific regimen.
Many group fitness experiences offer the ability to assist you in setting a routine to best align with your end goal. Orangetheory Fitness associates and coaches at each studio are trained to assist members in setting a goal and a plan to attain it. This allows for an individualized plan in a group atmosphere.
Although resolutions can be hard to maintain, finding ways to stay accountable and enjoy your time can lead to successful long term goals. Fitness resolutions are not a one size fits all approach, but implementing these tips are likely to help make reaching goals easier and more enjoyable.
