Time has run out for a law critical to swift passage of new U.S. trade deals.
Trade Promotion Authority (TPA), which allows the president to advance trade negotiations without amendments from Congress, recently expired.
According to multiple news sources, the Biden Administration has not requested an extension of the law. Bloomberg News reports that the White House is evaluating the progress of U.S. discussions with Britain and Kenya to ensure potential agreements align with President Biden’s commitment to workers.
TPA was instrumental in the passing of the United States Mexico Canada (USMCA) trade deal—which ASA heavily supported—in January 2020.
With more than 60% of U.S. soy exported globally, trade is a top priority for ASA. It is critical to maintain existing markets and expand to new markets through finalizing free trade agreements.
ASA President Kevin Scott (SD) told WNAX last week that TPA is a necessary tool to push trade agreements forward, as other countries are more willing to negotiate knowing the deals will not face numerous obstacles and rewrites in Congress.
Despite the deadline, ASA is hopeful the White House will request an extension of TPA and continue to keep expanding global markets a top priority.
