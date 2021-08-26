Southern Indiana - A Wednesday afternoon traffic stop on I-65 ended with two arrests after officers located several pounds of cocaine.
Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Master Trooper Nathan Abbott stopped a 2002 Hyundai for speeding on I-65 southbound, just south of the Henryville exit. The driver, Pablo Vazquez Salazar of Lexington, Indiana, was found to be driving on a suspended license. His passenger was identified as Betza Elaurelio Camos Vazquez, also of Lexington.
While conducting the traffic stop, Trooper Abbott requested the assistance of Senior Trooper Zachary Smith and his K9 partner "Riggs." Riggs alerted on the vehicle, and during a search of the car Troopers Abbott and Smith located over four pounds of suspected cocaine in a backpack. Suspected cocaine was also found on Vazquez Salazar.
Furthering the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at Salazar's residence at 1254 S. Thompson Road in Lexington, Indiana.
During a search of the property, eight additional kilos of suspected cocaine were located, along with a firearm and three pounds of suspected marijuana. A total of approximately 22 pounds of suspected cocaine was seized.
Both subjects were incarcerated at the Clark County Jail without further incident. Charges are as follows:
Pablo Vazquez Salazar
Dealing Cocaine - Level 2 Felony
Possession of Cocaine - Level 3 Felony
Possession of Cocaine - Level 6 Felony
Driving Suspended Prior - A Misdemeanor
Betza Elaurelio Camos Vazquez
Dealing Cocaine - Level 2 Felony
Possession of Cocaine - Level 3 Felony
Possible additional charges are pending.
