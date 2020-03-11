CLARK COUNTY – A recent traffic stop for an infraction ended with the arrest of both the driver and passenger on multiple charges.
On March 7, Senior Trooper Mark LaMaster stopped a black 2012 Mercedes-Benz on I-65 southbound for following too closely behind a semi-truck. He also observed that the car had a large crack in the windshield directly in front of the driver.
As Trooper LaMaster spoke with the driver and passenger, he observed criminal indicators and also discovered the passenger had falsely identified himself.
Senior Trooper Nathan Abbott also arrived to assist a short time later. During the investigation, the Troopers discovered approximately five pounds of marijuana packaged in several plastic bags.
Arrested were Mergen Batchuluun, 20, New Albany, on a preliminary charge of dealing in marijuana (Level 6 felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (C misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana (B misdemeanor); and Chinguun Bishrel, 21, New Albany, on a preliminary charge of providing a false identity (A misdemeanor).
Both subjects were taken to the Clark County Jail without further incident.
Information provided by ISP
