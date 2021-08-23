VERSAILLES - Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, recently announced the promotion of Senior Trooper Christopher R. Lockman to the rank of Sergeant.
Sergeant Lockman will serve within the Special Operations Command as the Underwater Search and Recovery Team Coordinator, where he will oversee the diving operations within the State of Indiana and provide logistical support for the Indiana State Police-USRT members throughout the state.
Sgt. Lockman, who is originally from Brownstown, Indiana, is a 2007 graduate of Brownstown Central High School and a Warrant Officer in the United States Marine Corps.
On March 4, 2011, he graduated from the 70th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was appointed as a trooper assigned to the Indiana State Police Post in Versailles where he has served the past 10 years.
During that time, Sgt. Lockman has served on the Indiana State Police Underwater Search and Recovery Team-South Squad, where he has been the Assistant Team Leader and the Team Leader.
Sgt. Lockman, along with his wife and three children are residents of Jackson County, Indiana.
