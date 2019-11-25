SEYMOUR - Friday, Nov. 22, at approximately 3 p.m., Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles was assisting another trooper on I-65 with the reconstruction of an accident that had happened two days earlier.
Wheeles then heard a call regarding an accident with possible injuries on Ind. 11 north of Seymour and started toward the accident.
The dispatch stated that a vehicle was in water and that a woman was trapped inside the vehicle.
When Sergeant Wheeles arrived at the accident at Ind. 11 near CR 800 E. in Jackson County, he found a car partially submerged in water and sinking. He immediately went to the aid of the driver, Megan Fleetwood, 23, of Jeffersonville, who was trapped in the vehicle.
Sergeant Wheeles immediately went into the water to rescue Fleetwood.
Once in the water, Wheeles, given a hammer from another person at the scene, used the hammer to bust out the back window of the car and pulled Fleetwood out of the vehicle to safety.
During the rescue, Sergeant Wheeles suffered injuries to his hand and arm.
Sergeant Wheeles and Fleetwood were transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour for treatment.
Indiana State Police were assisted at the scene by Seymour Police and Fire Departments and EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.