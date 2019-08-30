Indiana State Police will be increasing patrols starting today and will be concentrating their enforcement efforts on impaired drivers, distracted drivers and for those drivers and passengers not buckled up.
Last year during the Labor Day weekend, 2,101 crashes occurred throughout Indiana resulting in 507 injuries and fifteen fatalities. Troopers would like to remind all motorists that they must do their part to help ensure our roadways are safe.
Troopers encourage everyone to follow these safety tips:
Ensure everyone is buckled up.
Dont drive impaired.
If you plan to consume alcohol, make sure you have a plan to get home safely.
Dont drive distracted.
If youre traveling a long distance, make sure you are well rested. A fatigued driver is a dangerous driver.
If you’re traveling and notice a suspected impaired driver, call 911 and report the vehicles description, route of travel and registration information if possible. Never pass a suspected impaired driver. Continue to follow the vehicle at a safe distance.
