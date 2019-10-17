JACKSON COUNTY — Tuesday, Oct. 15, at approximately 1 p.m., two Indianapolis residents were arrested on numerous drug related charges after their vehicle ran out of gas on I-65 in Jackson County.
The investigation by Trooper Andrew Garrett began when Garrett was dispatched to check on a 2008 Ford Mustang and the occupants on I-65 northbound near the 46 mile marker. The dispatch also indicated that the driver of the vehicle was walking into traffic while indicating he needed assistance.
Upon arriving on the scene, Trp. Garrett learned that the vehicle was out of gas.
He observed indicators of criminal activity while speaking to the occupants. After obtaining consent to search the vehicle, Trp. Garrett located suspected cocaine, controlled substances, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
The driver of the vehicle. Benjamin R. Farr, 35, Indianapolis, and passenger, Daniel M. Pryor, 25, Indianapolis, were both arrested on charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
They were both transported to the Jackson County jail where they were remanded to the custody of the jail staff pending their initial appearances in the Jackson County Circuit Court.
Information provided by ISP
