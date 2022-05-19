HARRISON COUNTY - Detective Christopher Tucker and Crime Scene Investigators with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg continue their investigation into the police-involved shooting that occurred Monday on Ind. 135 just south of Palmyra. Part of that investigation included interviews, collection and examination of physical evidence, collection and viewing of video evidence, and attending the autopsies of both deceased.
As a result of their investigation, and in conjunction with the Harrison County Prosecutor's office, investigators have provided more details into the tragic event.
Investigators say that shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday, Justin Moore pulled his vehicle to the side of the highway after apparently running out of gas. Moore then asked a local resident for gas, or money to obtain fuel, before returning to his car which was still partially in the roadway.
A short time later, Reserve Officer Zachary Holly, from the Palmyra Police Department arrived to assist. Jacob McClanahan, and a friend who were travelling together in a pick-up truck on Ind. 135, also stopped to assist.
At one point during the interaction, Officer Holly asked Moore if there were any weapons in the car and Moore advised there were not. Moore was, however, in possession of a small knife, which Officer Holly asked Moore to place back in his vehicle.
The investigation reveals that as Moore entered his car to return the knife, he quickly turned around brandishing a shotgun and fired at Officer Holly. Officer Holly then returned fire with his department pistol. Moore fired the shotgun a second time and fatally struck McClanahan. Officer Holly continued to return fire with his department weapon, fatally striking Justin Moore.
Medical aid was given to both gunshot victims after the shooting, and numerous officers from the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, the Palmyra Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, and the Indiana State Police responded to the scene.
Investigators have not been able to determine why Moore, who is from Owensboro, Kentucky, was travelling in Indiana.
This investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.