SEYMOUR – Wednesday, detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post arrested two officers with the Seymour Police Department on charges of official misconduct, ghost employment, and theft.
The investigation into the officers began in October 2019 when allegations of ghost employment were made against former Chief William Bill Abbott and current Captain Carl Lamb. Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were requested to conduct the investigation.
During the four month investigation, detectives determined that Abbott was employed by Schneck Medical Center to schedule off duty officers to provide security at the hospital. The investigation indicated that he allegedly performed his duties for Schneck Medical Center while he was also working in his official capacity with the Seymour Police Department.
The investigation also determined that Lamb, while on duty as a member of the Seymour Police Department, allegedly worked outside employment for K4 Security out of Jeffersonville. K4 Security had a contract to provide off duty police officers for work in the construction zone on I-65. Lamb coordinated and scheduled off duty Seymour Police Officers to work the security job while he was on duty with the Seymour Police Department. He was paid by K4 Security for those hours while also being paid by the Seymour Police Department.
Lamb also was a part-owner and employee of BSafe Tactical, Seymour. BSafe provided training to area schools, churches, and businesses. The investigation determined that Lamb allegedly worked for BSafe Tactical and received payment while also on duty in his official capacity with the Seymour Police Department.
At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was turned over to a special prosecutor for review. This resulted in felony charges of official misconduct, ghost employment, and theft charges being filed on Abbott and Lamb.
Both were taken into custody without incident and incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail.
Both Abbott and Lamb have remained on administrative leave from the Seymour Police Department during the investigation.
No further information will be released about the investigation at this time.
Information provided by ISP
