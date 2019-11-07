INDIANAPOLIS—Two scholarships for teachers are now open for applications, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education announced Wednesday.
The scholarships, the Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Stipend for Minorities and the Student Teaching Stipend for High Need Fields, are open for student teachers to apply for through Jan. 31.
The Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Stipend for Minorities are for minority teachers who will participate in student teaching or a school administration internship as part of their degree requirements. The Student Teaching Stipend for High-Need Fields is available to students planning to teach in special education or math at either the middle or high school level. Eligible students can receive up to $4,000 per stipend, or $8,000 if awarded both.
Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said that these scholarships are being used to help college students gain experience from student teaching opportunities.
“Because student teaching is critical to equipping future teachers with the tools needed for success, we hope that these stipends can help alleviate some of the costs of college,” Lubbers said in a news release.
Braylen Porter was awarded both scholarships during her tenure as a sixth grade math teacher at Westlane Middle School in Indianapolis. Porter said that she advises current students to “explore their options and make sure they have a plan to be able to afford college.”
“There are many financial aid opportunities out there but you have to put in the work to find them,” said Porter.
For instructions on how to apply, visit learnmoreindiana.org/futureteacher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.