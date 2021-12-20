Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, 2021, and New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022.
All Post Office locations will be open, and regular mail delivery will resume, on Monday, December 27, 2021, and Monday, January 3, 2022.
Some Post Office locations may have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24.
There are currently no plans for limited hours on New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31. Customers are advised to always check with their local Post Office for hours of operation.
Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by an early closing December 24.
If a box has a final collection time after noon, its mail may be picked up earlier. For mail pickup on December 24, customers are asked to either put their mail into blue collection boxes by noon, regardless of the final collection times posted on the box, or take their items to a local Post Office location.
Customers should visit the online Postal Locator tool at tools.usps.com to find Post Office locations and hours, as well as collection box locations and pick up times.
As a reminder, blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays.
