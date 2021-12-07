The Postal Service began accepting letters for their Operation Santa program on Nov. 1 and will stop accepting letters postmarked after Dec. 10. Good Samaritans are welcome to “adopt” a letter up until Christmas.
With difficult financial situations occurring in families throughout the year, the holidays can be especially troublesome. The USPS began Operation Santa 109 years ago to ease stress on families trying to make ends meet.
In 1912, Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local Postmasters to allow postal employees and customers to respond to the letters to Santa received by the USPS. The program has continued benefiting deserving children and families throughout the U.S. ever since.
Generous Postal Service customers simply visit the Operation Santa webpage to view the photocopied letters from children and families to Santa’s workshop.
Once the letter reaches the webpage, potential adopters can register with a valid ID to answer a child’s wish. After a short vetting process, adopters can answer the letters.
The Postal Service typically does not receive any tax dollars for operating expenses. It relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operation.
Visit https://www.uspsoperationsanta.com/letters to adopt a letter in time for Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.