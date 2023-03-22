STATEHOUSE – A bill authored by State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) that would ensure better utility reliability across the state passed the House of Representatives Tuesday.
Senate Enrolled Act 9 would authorize the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to adopt a review process for when a public utility producing at least 80 megawatts requests to retire, sell or transfer an electric generation facility.
“There are many reasons why Indiana should be concerned about electric generation facilities closing prematurely,” Leising said. “With residents’ increasing need for electricity, this bill would ensure the state can support the high demand until we have better battery storage.”
When considering a public utility’s intention to relieve ownership of an electric generation facility, the IURC must examine its impact on state and local energy needs. Accelerated depreciation will not be permitted on early closures unless there is a catastrophic event to the generation plant.
The bill will now move to the governor’s desk for further consideration. To learn more about the bill, visit iga.in.gov.
Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.
