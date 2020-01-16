Legislation to make it harder for young people to smoke or vape easily passed a Senate committee Wednesday even as lawmakers raised concerns about the proposed penalties. Senate Bill 1, approved 11-0 by the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee, would follow the federal lead in raising the smoking age to 21, and also impose a fine up to $3,000 on retailers who sell vaping and smoking products to underage customers. This is three times as much as the maximum fine from the federal tobacco law.
Many on the committee expressed concerns with the magnitude of the costs.
“I do think we’ve got to re-look at the fines,” said Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg. “I think that there’s some things that really need to be looked at.”
Although senators were unsure if they were setting the fines too high, lobbyists for retailers did not object to the fees and, in fact, said they were in favor of any action to keep the products out of the hands of minors. Joe Lackey, president of Indiana Grocery and Convenience Store Association, said he wants lawmakers to add adding a requirement that all stores check IDs from all customers for tobacco purchases. Current law requires them to check ID from anyone who appears less than 27 years old.
“If we do a good job, and if you give us this tool of carding everyone, I think we’ll be able to live with it,” Lackey said.
Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of Indiana Chamber of Commerce, told lawmakers that decreasing tobacco and nicotine usage of minors would save the state millions of dollars in Medicaid spending.
Multiple doctors and health professionals also spoke on the dangers of nicotine consumed by minors.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said many young people are unaware that one vape cartridge contains the same nicotine content as a pack of cigarettes. Nicotine can make youths much more vulnerable to other addictions, and those who vape are about four times more likely to pick up other products containing tobacco, she said.
“As physicians, parents, grandparents, and leaders, our job is to keep kids out of harm’s way,” she said.
The bill now moves to the full Senate for debate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.