COLD SPRING, KENTUCKY — DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the Cincinnati Veterans Career Fair at Great American Ballpark from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 12).
The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
More than 40 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. In addition to employment assistance, the 185-plus veterans expected to attend can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.
DAV sponsors more than 100 traditional and virtual career fairs each year. Since the inception of its employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 172,000 attendees and 132,000 job offers. Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s nearly 4 million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities. This guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers and strives to inspire more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool.
DAV’s National Employment Director Jeff Hall, a combat-injured Army veteran of the Persian Gulf War, is available to discuss trends in veteran and military spouse hiring, valuable employment-related resources and job opportunities in the Cincinnati area and nationwide. To arrange an interview, contact Jeff at 859-442-2055.
To register for the Cincinnatu All Veterans Career Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.
About DAV
DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932.
Learn more at www.dav.org.
About RecruitMilitary
RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1 million military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.