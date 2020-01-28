INDIANAPOLIS—After 50 years in the Indiana General Assembly, Rep. Patrick Bauer, D-South Bend, announced on Monday that he will not be running for another term.
Bauer is the longest-serving member of the Indiana House of Representatives. He served six years as speaker of the House, four years as minority leader and 12 years as chair of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee.
Bauer has worked for South Bend Community School for 33 years and as a statewide administrator for Ivy Tech Community College.
During his tenure, Bauer received numerous awards and honors from organizations across Indiana. The most recent is the Legislative Excellence Award from the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council for leading efforts to enact a bill that made it legal to collect DNA samples from felony arrestees.
In the General Assembly, he led efforts to enact Indiana’s early education and pre-kindergarten programs and worked for improved access to quality health care with the Healthy Indiana Plan and lowered prescription drug costs through HoosierRx.
Baueralso authored two bills that were the first of their kind in the nation to be adopted—the ban of personal care products containing microbeads and the statewide ban on phosphates in detergents. The bills have both played a part in improving Hoosier’s safety when it comes to common every day products inside of homes.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of St. Joseph County in the state legislature,” Bauer said in a news release. “What I will clearly miss the most is the interaction with all of the local residents who have been so kind and helpful through the years. By working together, I truly believe we have made St. Joseph County, and Indiana, a better place to live.”
