INDIANAPOLIS - To commemorate its 11th anniversary, WGU Indiana recently announced it will award Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit Scholarships, valued at $11,000, to one undergrad and one graduate from its College of IT, College of Health Professions, College of Business and Teacher’s College. This is the university’s largest scholarship to date and comes after WGU awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships in 2020 to Hoosiers wanting to skill-up and earn their degree.
As the state’s only fully online, competency-based university, undergraduate tuition is roughly $6,000 less than the national average, according to 2019 university data. Since its inception in 2010 as the first state model of nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Indiana has grown to more than 5,000 enrolled students and more than 12,000 Hoosiers have earned a WGU degree.
“Earning a degree is an accomplishment many long to achieve, but the typical cost of a degree often creates a major roadblock, which can prevent students from reaching their educational and career goals,” said WGU Indiana Chancellor Alison Bell. “This scholarship helps break down this barrier for undergrad and graduate students by much of the tuition costs and creates a new opportunity for them to cross the finish line with a credential in hand.”
WGU Indiana offers more than 60 accredited bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in business, information technology, K–12 education, and health professions, including nursing, and is open to all qualified Indiana residents. The online university provides an affordable tuition and competency-based educational model that allows students more flexibility to graduate at their own pace and on their own time.
Recipients of the Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit Scholarship will be awarded $2,750 toward their WGU tuition per six-month term, for up to four terms. Applications are open and scholarships will be awarded to prospective students on a rolling basis. Applications will effectively close on Oct. 31, 2021.
For more information about the Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit Scholarship, visit www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/indiana/hoosier.html.For more information on WGU Indiana, visit wgu.edu/indiana or follow the university on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About WGU Indiana
WGU Indiana is an online, competency-based university established to expand access to higher education for Indiana residents.
The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.
Degrees are granted under the accreditation of WGU, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP), College of Business programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).
WGU Indiana has helped 7,500 Hoosiers achieve their dream of completing a college degree. Another 5,900 students are currently enrolled.
Learn more at www.wgu.edu/indiana.
