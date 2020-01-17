MADISON - Have you ever wondered about the weird or eerie sounds you sometimes hear during the evening? Many species of wildlife, including birds, mammals, frogs and toads, and insects are active during the night.
Monday, Feb. 3, the Big Oaks Conservation Society will hold a meeting at Ivy Tech in Madison starting at 6:30 p.m. Rob Chapman, Park Ranger at Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge, will present Wildlife Sounds of the Night, which should help you feel at ease about being out at night as he describes the many strange and fascinating sounds you may encounter.
The public is invited to attend this free presentation.
Chapman has worked as a wildlife biologist throughout the eastern United States throughout his 23-year career. He has worked in the swamps and coastal areas of eastern North Carolina, the prairies of Oklahoma, the rugged hills of the Missouri Ozarks, and the forest and agricultural landscapes of Indiana. He has a BS in Wildlife Science from Purdue University and an MS in Prairie Ecology from Oklahoma State University.
Chapman enjoys many outdoor activities, from hunting and fishing to running, backpacking, and backcountry canoeing.
A native of Indiana, he is very familiar with the natural history of plants and wildlife found in his home state and abroad.
The Big Oaks Conservation Society is the non-profit support group of the Big Oaks NWR. Society members work closely with refuge staff to enhance public awareness, use, and appreciation for the natural and cultural assets unique to Big Oaks NWR. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of selected months.
Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge consists of approximately 50,000 acres on the former Jefferson Proving Ground in Jennings, Ripley, and Jefferson counties in southeastern Indiana. The refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and provides public use opportunities such as hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and photography, interpretation and environmental education.
The refuge has one of the largest contiguous forest blocks in the southeastern part of the state as well as one of the largest grassland complexes in the state, both of which provide wonderful wildlife viewing opportunities to refuge visitors.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the principal federal agency responsible for conserving, protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people.
The Service manages the 150-million-acre National Wildlife Refuge System, which encompasses more than 550 national wildlife refuges, thousands of small wetlands and other special management areas. It also operates 70 national fish hatcheries, 63 Fish and Wildlife Management offices and 81 ecological services field stations.
The agency enforces federal wildlife laws, administers the Endangered Species Act, manages migratory bird populations, restores nationally significant fisheries, conserves and restores wildlife habitat such as wetlands, and helps foreign governments with their conservation efforts. It also oversees the Federal Assistance program, which distributes hundreds of millions of dollars in excise taxes on fishing and hunting equipment to state fish and wildlife agencies.
