SEYMOUR - Wednesday, a Seymour woman was arrested on neglect of a dependent and battery charges following an investigation into the battery of a newborn baby and a separate juvenile.
The investigation began shortly before 7 p.m. when troopers responded to a residence in the 9000 Block of E. CR 700 N. near Seymour to conduct a welfare check on a 4-week-old baby at the home.
Upon arriving, troopers located the baby who had been injured. The investigation determined that the male baby as well as a 15-year-old female at the residence had allegedly been battered by Amanda Jean Miller, 36, shortly before officers were called to the home. Investigators also determined that Miller appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance while they spoke to her.
The baby was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour before being transferred to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Amanda Miller was arrested on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor (level 6 felony), domestic battery on a victim under the age of 14 (level 6 felony), and neglect of a dependent (level 5 felony).
She was transported to the Jackson County Jail where she was incarcerated pending her initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Indiana Department of Child Services.
This investigation is ongoing.
