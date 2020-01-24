INDIANAPOLIS–Five legislators joined women’s groups at the Statehouse Thursday to call for Indiana to take steps to do more to ease the financial burdens so many women face.
With only a couple legislative session days left for bills to make it out of committee or be dead for this year, the groups, including Women4Change and the Equality Pay$ Coalition, urged lawmakers to take action on bills that will help lower the wage gap.
Erin Macey, senior policy analyst for Indiana Institute for Working Families who joined the others at the Statehouse, said that organization has identified five policy changes they want to see adopted: Occupation segregation by gender, treatment of pregnant workers, paid family leave, quality child care and fair scheduling practices.
Those issues, she said, factor into the pay gap in Indiana.
“Inaction is not an option for us,” she said. “Because despite the impressive gains that women have made in the fight to achieve greater rights and opportunities, they are still not compensated fairly for what they do.”
Macey said Indiana has the eighth largest pay gap in the county, with women making 80 cents for every dollar a man earns. That gap, Macey said, is even wider for black and Latino women.
Providing accommodations for pregnant workers is an issue Gov. Eric Holcomb has championed. In his State of the State address this year, Holcomb said he want to see more benefits for pregnant workers.
Senate Bill 342, authored by Sen. Ron Alting, requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant moms, including extended breaks, time off to recover from child birth and modified work schedules.
Alting, who joined the women at their news conference, called his bill “common sense.”
“It says reasonable accommodations. We’re not asking you to go build a day care. We’re not asking you to build a roof so a mother can give her breast milk. We’re not asking you to put in beds from a fancy furniture store,” he said. “We’re asking for reasonable accommodations.”
Destiny Faceson, one of the women sharing her personal experiences at the news conference, said that when pregnant with her first child, at a job she called “physically demanding,” she found it difficult to find time off to go to her doctor’s appointments. Ultimately, she said, she lost that job.
While pregnant with her second child, she said, she would work 16-hour days just so she earn enough money to support her family while on unpaid leave after the birth.
“You have to start taking care of those who are taking care of the next generation of policy makers, advocates, voters,” she said.
Alting’s bill, SB 342, is scheduled for a hearing 9 a.m. Monday in the Senate Family and Children Services committee.
Other bills the group advocated for, however, are languishing with no hearings scheduled.
Rep. Chris Campbell, D-West Lafayette, authored House Bill 1427 to require the state to create a paid family and medical leave program, funded by both state appropriations and payroll contributions. The bill would offer six weeks of partial wage replacement.
Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, authored HB 1162 to prohibit employers from asking about salary history during job interviews and to make the discussion of salaries more transparent.
Senate Bill 281, authored by Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, would ban pay discrimination based on sex, race or national origin.
Rep. Tanya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, attended Thursday’s event to show her frustration with Indiana’s high wage gap.
“Seriously, its 2020,” she said. “I find it ridiculous that we still have to have these conversations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.