SOUTHERN INDIANA – A Louisville man was arrested early Tuesday morning after driving the wrong way on area interstates.
Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller advised Indiana State Police dispatch of a wrong-way driver on I-265 in Clark County. The caller said a car was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes near the nine-mile-marker. This area of the interstate is between the new Lewis and Clark Bridge and I-65.
Trooper Justin Mears, who was in the Georgetown area, then headed east on I-64 and I-265 to intercept the vehicle. He located the driver still headed westbound near the three-mile-marker on I-265.
Trooper Mears reported that the gray passenger vehicle, later determined to be a Honda passenger car, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane and had approached him head-on before Trooper Mears changed lanes.
Trooper Mears turned on the vehicle and activated his emergency lights, but the car continued westbound in the eastbound lane without slowing or stopping.
A short distance later, the Honda passed Trooper Zach Lavey who was eastbound, along with a Floyd County police officer, who both joined in the pursuit.
All three units utilized lights and sirens as they continued to follow the fleeing driver who had now entered I64 eastbound while still traveling westbound. The Honda passed multiple passenger cars and several semis head-on, forcing them to swerve to miss the wrong-way driver.
Once on I64, the driver began to slow, and Trooper Lavey was able to pull in front of the car, bringing it to a stop.
As the investigation continued, the driver was identified as Pedro Ortiz Jose, 24, of Louisville Kentucky.
Pedro Ortiz Jose had a blood alcohol content of .167% BAC, more than twice the legal limit.
Information gathered during the investigation lead officers to believe Pedro Ortiz Jose had likely been driving in the wrong lane for approximately 15 miles, first entering I-265 in Kentucky.
Pedro Ortiz Jose was transported to the Floyd County Jail without further incident, and was arrested on the following:
Resisting law enforcement in a vehicle – Level 6 Felony
Operating while intoxicated- Over .149% BAC – A Misdemeanor
Operating while intoxicated, Endangerment – A Misdemeanor
Operator never licensed – C Misdemeanor
Reckless driving – C Misdemeanor
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.