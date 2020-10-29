STATEHOUSE (Oct. 27, 2020) – State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) said time is running out for local students to apply for a paid internship with the Indiana House of Representatives in Indianapolis.
Ziemke said the deadline to apply is Oct. 31 and interviews are already taking place. She said interested college students, recent graduates, graduate students and law school students should not wait to submit their applications as positions are filling quickly.
"This internship program helps students develop their skills, grow their professional network and get involved in state government," Ziemke said. "Whether you are interested in communicating directly with those in need or the media, or you enjoy researching policies or crunching numbers, there is something for you. Now is the time to apply online and start the process before the deadline gets here."
Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Interns are also eligible for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
According to Ziemke, internships are full-time, Monday through Friday, lasting from January through April 2021. She said positions are available in a variety of areas, including legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy and fiscal policy. Previous political or government experience is not required.
The legislature may make certain changes to the internship program due to the impacts of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, but any adjustments will be communicated to candidates and intern hires.
Ziemke said all majors are encouraged to apply before the Oct. 31 deadline at IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.