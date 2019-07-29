MADISON – Join the Big Oaks Conservation Society and Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge Monday for an old-fashioned Ice Cream Social.
The event will take place at the historic Oakdale Schoolhouse beginning at 5 p.m. with short walking tours and short van tours of Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge before the serving of dessert. Homemade ice cream and desserts will be served.
Pam Zehren will answer the question "How did teachers instruct students in 1-room schoolhouses?" at the ice cream social.
She is the daughter of Francis Yancey (the next to last schoolteacher at Oakdale). Pam retired from teaching 4th grade at Lydia Middleton Elementary School, and taught at Canaan Charter School after her retirement from the Madison school system. She is also currently on the board of the Jefferson County Historical Society
Oakdale School is a one room stone schoolhouse built in 1869. It is located on Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge, which is overlaid on the closed Jefferson Proving Grounds. The school will be open for tours and viewing at the event.
To attend the event, follow the brown directional signs to the refuge office off Highway 421. Additional signs will direct visitors to Oakdale Schoolhouse, which is located on Paper Mill Road (Morgan Road on the refuge).
For more information on the Midwest Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service visit http://www.fws.gov/midwest; for information about Big Oaks NWR visit http://www.fws.gov/refuge/big_oaks/.
