STATEHOUSE – The Indiana House of Representatives voted Tuesday in support of legislation to fully fund all K-12 public school students for the 2020-21 school year, regardless of whether students attended classes in-person or virtually due to COVID-19, according to local legislators.
“We moved quickly to make sure that our schools are fully funded this year,” State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) said. “Indiana continues to invest in education, and this funding will help schools focus on doing what’s best for students while managing through this pandemic.”
According to State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville), the pandemic caused many traditional public schools to shift from in-person classes to remote learning. He said under current law, schools receive 85% of tuition support per virtual student, defined as a child learning 50% or more of their instruction online, which would result in many schools qualifying for a lower funding amount because of moving classes online.
“It is important we support our schools, teachers and students as they face many challenges this year caused by the pandemic,” Saunders said. “Fully funding Indiana schools is necessary for our young Hoosiers to continue getting the resources and quality education they deserve.”
State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison) said House Bill 1003 would help mitigate requirements under current law and allow K-12 public schools to receive 100% funding for each student, whether they attended classes in-person or virtually.
“Fully funding our schools is a top priority this session, and we are committed to fast-tracking this legislation so it hits the governor’s desk quickly and becomes law,” Lyness said.
The legislation now advances to the Senate for consideration. To learn more about House Bill 1003 and watch legislative proceedings online, visit iga.in.gov.
