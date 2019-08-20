INDIANAPOLIS –– Preparation for the 2020 census campaign has begun with the goal of counting all Hoosiers and promoting the census’s ease and confidentiality.
“You give away more information about yourself on Google when you’re searching,” Carol Rogers,deputy director of the Indiana Business Research Center and the governor’s liaison to the census, told the Indiana Complete Count Committee at its kick-off meeting Monday. “It’s easy and it’s safe. It’s kind of a no-brainer.”
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, chair of the committee, emphasized Indiana’s “long, proud history” of completing the census. The state tied for third with Iowa for the most accurate count in 2010, with a 79 percent participation rate.
“It is critical we know every single Hoosier,” Crouch said.
The census, taken once each decade, is used both to determine how many congressional districts a state gets and federal funding for many projects.
Indiana currently has a population of about 6.7 million, as of 2018 estimates, and Rogers said they anticipate the tally will rise to 7 million after the 2020 census. That likely is enough to prevent Indiana from losing one of its nine congressional districts.
The state receives almost $18 billion in federal funding each year and all of that money is dependent on accurate population counts.
“We’re all worth big bucks,” Rogers said.
For the first time, the census will be available online, via computer or smart phone, and the U.S. Census Bureau is promoting and encouraging the use of the online system for 2020.
The census will still be available on paper and over the phone, but the first few papers Hoosiers will receive in the mail will not be physical copies of the census but instead a post card with directions to the website.
The U.S. Census Bureau is focusing on getting more accurate counts of children under five, young adults aged 18-25 and people who don’t want to be counted due to confidentiality concerns, said Marilyn Sanders, regional director of the bureau’s Chicago region.
The projected cost for the census across the country is $15.6 billion. The Census Bureau is already canvassing neighborhoods to confirm addresses, and official awareness promotions will begin Jan. 1, with post cards mailed in March.
