INDIANAPOLIS — The Supreme Court’s decision to block a citizenship question from the 2020 census was an “unfortunate victory” for the left, said an Indianapolis group that considered the question critical in enforcing voters’ rights.
Writing for a 5-4 majority, Chief Justice John Roberts found that there was sufficient concern about why the Commerce Department wanted to add the question.
“If judicial review is to be more than an empty ritual, it must demand something better than the explanation offered for the action taken in this case,” Roberts wrote.
The decision was unfortunate, said the Public Interest Legal Foundation, an Indianapolis-based nonpartisan organization seeking election integrity. The foundation filed a brief in February in support of the U.S. Department of Justice to keep the question on the census.
“Chief Justice Roberts unfortunately was the deciding vote,” PILF President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said in a statement.
“He agreed with the arguments of the institutional left that how the Census question was added was more important than the common sense of asking the question in the first place. This is an unfortunate victory for the Swamp that opposed collecting facts about how many aliens are in the United States,” Adams said.
The top court’s ruling came as the Department of Commerce faces a July 1 deadline for printing the 2020 Census form.
The Commerce Department sought a judgment to keep the question on the census after a New York district court vacated a decision by the Commerce Department to add the citizenship question, “Is this person a citizen of the United States?”
However, judges in three federal lawsuits opposing the question have said there is a different motivation in seeking resident status. Opponents have said Republicans want to use the non-citizen data to exclude them from counts in redrawing congressional district lines and thereby possibly limiting Hispanic participation in elections.
In its initial brief, PILF wrote, “If the lower court’s decision stands, it will impact at least a decade’s worth of Voting Rights Act enforcement. There will also be an uncorrectable ripple effect into the future if this critical data from the 2020 census is not collected as it will serve as a comparison point for future census findings.”
