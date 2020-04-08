GREENSBURG — The reach of the changes created by the coronavirus pandemic knows no bounds.
Falling under the blanket of events affected is the 2020 Census.
The United States Census Bureau has made sweeping changes to the schedule for counting every person living in the United States and its five territories.
The self-response period began on time March 12 and will continue to an extended date of Aug. 14.
Residents of Franklin, Ripley, Decatur and Rush counties have stepped up to the call from the Census Bureau, less than a month into the self-response period.
The response rate in Franklin County is 48.8 percent and 46.2 percent in Ripley County. Decatur County has answered the call at a 47.9 percent response rate and Rush County at a 48.5 percent rate.
Across the state, Hoosiers have responded at a 49.4 percent rate as of April 6, the last update.
All four of these local counties rank in the middle of the pack for Indiana. The highest response rate currently comes from Dubois County at 62 percent and the lowest response comes from Switzerland County at 38.1 percent.
Census Bureau media specialist Tim Swarens urged residents of these local counties and all states to continue answering during the self-response period.
“[Our] key point of emphasis is that completing the census questionnaire at home either online or by a phone call is quick, easy and secure,” Swarens said.
By answering online or by phone, the Census Bureau is able protect the health and safety of their workers and the general public, which they state is their number one concern.
Early nonresponse followup is currently slated to begin May 7 and census workers will begin making their full rounds around the country and area beginning May 28 and lasting until Aug. 14.
These dates are two week delays to the original schedule put forth by the bureau.
For residents of the United States, mobile questionnaire assistance will be provided at places such as grocery stores and community centers throughout the country by census staff to assist people with responding online from April 13 to Aug. 14.
As the country continues to adjust to the changes from the pandemic on a daily basis, the Census Bureau acknowledges that future adjustments to the schedule may come.
Those updates will be announced at census.gov.
To respond to the census online, visit 2020census.gov. The 10 part questionnaire takes around 10 minutes to complete for most individuals.
