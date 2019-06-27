INDIANAPOLIS–Nearly 300 mayors, council members and other local leaders from across the United States are meeting in Indianapolis this week to discuss issues facing cities and towns.
“The significance of our work is that no matter if you are a large town like New York City or if you are a small town like Atlanta, Indiana, we understand that the issues to municipalities and the citizens that we serve in them are the same,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary and president of the National League of Cities. She spoke Tuesday at a press conference at the Statehouse.
The National League of Cities is a Washington-based organization that advocates for local priorities such as investing in infrastructure, finding solutions to the housing crisis and strengthening local economies. It is holding its summer board and leadership meeting in Indianapolis.
The organization issued a report, State of the Cities 2019, and found the top issues discussed by mayors were economic development, infrastructure and health and human services.
“One of our big issues is infrastructure, and we understand that this is not just a municipal issue or a local issue,” Wilson said. “But it’s an issue where we need partnership with both the state and federal government.”
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said local leaders meeting in Indianapolis will learn about the development of the city’s new rapid transit bus line and Central State housing.
The Red Line, which is set to open Sept. 1, will introduce a new model of electric bus running north and south from Broad Ripple to the University of Indianapolis. The old Central State Hospital property on the city’s west side, which stood mostly vacant, has been redeveloped into homes with potentials for more development.
“These are projects that have spanned Republican and Democratic administrations and yet, nevertheless, they have maintained a unity of purpose while attracting a multitude of public, private and community support,” Hogsett said. “That is the Indianapolis we have built together.”
Mayor Denny Spinner of Huntingburg, who is also the president of Accelerate Indiana Municipalities, said the NLC benefits smaller communities such as his. They don’t always have the time or resources to engage in national or global issues like housing, transportation, tax policy and the national opioid crisis.
“I find that while our challenges can largely be similar, our approaches are very widely diverse,” he said. “It’s easy to read books and articles that have theories and potential solutions, but I find that having a few days in a room with my peers is far more informative and helpful to me and my job as mayor and my role as AIM’s president.”
Clarence Anthony, CEO and executive director of NLC, said leaders from all of the country will be developing policy and trying to make the nation stronger.
He said the NLC is celebrating the “Summer of Love,” and he wanted leaders to write love letters to their citizens because cities are where things are happening.
“We want partnerships from the federal and state level,” he said. “But Mayor [Hogsett], if they’re not there, we step up, and we solve those issues.”
Hogsett explained why he loved Indiana quoting Larry Conrad, a former Secretary of State of Indiana:
“Indiana is a special place. It’s different than any other community or any other state in the country,” he said. “Only in Indiana is South Bend in the north, North Vernon in the south and French Lick ain’t anywhere near as exciting as it sounds.”
Abrahm Hurt is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalists.
