INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Public Defender Commission (the Commission) is currently accepting nominations for an appointment to the Rush County Public Defender Board.
“When citizens are accused of a crime and cannot afford an attorney, both the Indiana and United States Constitutions require that they are entitled to an appointed attorney,” Commission Chair Mark W. Rutherford said. “In Rush County, that system is managed by the Public Defender Board, and citizens are encouraged to take an active involvement in that board.”
Indiana statute states that the Rush County Public Defender Board is composed of three members: one appointed by the County Commissioners, one appointed by the County Judiciary, and one appointed by the Commission. The Commission’s appointee must be a resident of Rush County.
Based on statute, appointees must be “persons who have demonstrated an interest in high-quality legal representation for indigent persons.” The board meets at least quarterly and has oversight responsibilities for the delivery of public defense services in Rush County. Individuals are appointed for a three-year term.
Nominations are due Dec. 4. Appointments will be made by the Commission at the Dec. 16 Commission Meeting, which is open to the public.
Rush County has been participating since 2001 in the Commission’s reimbursement program in exchange for following standards for the delivery of public defense services. The county has received approximately $1.4 million since that time.
To submit a nomination, please email information@pdcom.in.gov. See the Commission’s website (https://www.in.gov/publicdefender/) for further information. Follow the Commission on Twitter at @IndianaPDCom.
