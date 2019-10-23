GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Council met on Oct. 22 at the Decatur County Courthouse with a considerable amount of topics on their agenda.
Among the topics was the consideration of the proposed 2020 Decatur County budget, and as part of that process, they voted no to a request for a decrease in Public Safety tax.
During the meeting, lowering the PSTax in order to offset an increase in the Special Use Tax (aka Jail Tax), so the Council announced a special meeting time of 9 a.m. Oct. 31 to discuss it.
Close to the onset of the meeting, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter asked the Decatur County Council for an increase in their yearly budget for an additional attorney for his office, and an additional secretary for the county’s superior court system.
Backing his request with a discussion of supporting metrics, he attributed the need for added personnel to an upwards trend in volume of criminal cases filed in Decatur County since early in 2015.
“As we have an increasingly aggressive law enforcement community as well as victims who are more willing to step forward and be heard,” Harter said. “I’m looking forward to a day when we have both the jail space and (the established programs) for rehabilitation, as well as the means to curb recidivism, but we’ve not seen the increase of people who’ve gotten their lives together on the broad base scale that we’d like to see.”
Harter continued, saying that if the law enforcement in the county continued to bring him “good police work” and “good documentation of probable cause” then he would continue to file the cases with the courts as they continue to work as efficiently as they can to process the filings.
“I’m grateful to the council for working with us to find the resources we need to keep Decatur County safe,” Harter said.
Harter acknowledged the many societal factors contributing to the rising numbers.
“Our most commonly charged offenses tend to be driving while suspended, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, he said. “However there has been a particular spike in the possession of methamphetamine, across the last several years.”
Harter says that addiction issues, specifically narcotic addiction and all the associated ancillary crimes (theft, domestic battery, etc.) were the largest contributing factor to rising crime rates.
After Harter’s appeal, Judge Matthew Bailey presented metrics from his office that reflected and emphasized the increase of criminal filings in the County, resulting in a volume of 600 criminal cases filed in 2015 to 1400 filed thus far in 2019.
After much discussion, the Council addressed compelling, and sometimes “passionately” posed questions about the budget from private citizens and public entities, exposing a short list of proposed expenses for 2020.
More proposed expenses were mentioned by Sheriff Durant and Decatur County Communications Director Erika Free.
Durant requested the purchase of two more law enforcement vehicles and the allocation of a special narcotics investigations fund from which to pull expenses for “sting” purchases made by members of the Sheriff’s Department.
Free reiterated her request of a county-wide tech director for the maintenance of the County communications system. Brief discussion again ensued until Council President called for a vote.
The 2020 budget was approved unanimously.
