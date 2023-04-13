PLAINFIELD – April is Safe Digging Month, and Duke Energy is reminding customers and communities to call 811 before digging to protect the nation’s underground utility infrastructure.
“A spring yard project can quickly turn into an emergency if you don’t plan ahead and call 811,” Brian Weisker, Duke Energy senior vice president and chief operations officer, natural gas, said. “Calling 811 is the best way to prevent costly and potentially dangerous damage to underground utility lines.”
Can you dig it?
Yes, you can. The national 811 “Call Before You Dig” system was created so anyone who plans to dig can make a free call to have underground utility lines clearly marked. Contractors, homeowners, business owners and anyone preparing for an excavation project should call 811 at least three business days before digging begins. The local utilities will send a crew to mark underground lines in the area (electric, natural gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and others) with stakes, flags or paint.
In 2022, Duke Energy reported approximately 475 damages to its underground electric network in Indiana.
“Our highest priority is the safety of our customers, employees and communities,” Weisker said. “We want everyone to enjoy their time outside this spring and begin their yard projects with safety in mind.”
For additional information about 811, visit Call 811 Before You Dig. To get in touch with the 811 center in your state, dial 811 or visit call811.com.
-Information provided
