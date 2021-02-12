WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) introduced the Railway Upgrades for Rural American Lines (RURAL) Act, bipartisan legislation to improve the safety of rail crossings by providing more flexibility in fund usage from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s Section 130 grant program. U.S. Congresswoman Julia Brownley (CA-26) is the Democrat co-lead of this legislation.
“Indiana is the crossroads of America and Hoosiers deserve modern, safe rail infrastructure. Blocked railroad-highway crossings pose a serious safety risk to Hoosiers and must be updated,” Congressman Pence said. “Strengthening support from the federal government and increasing flexibility in the Section 130 grant program will improve our communities in the Sixth District and beyond.”
"Improving safety at grade crossings is critically important for many communities across our nation, including Ventura County, where we have seen recent accidents including the Rice Avenue Metrolink derailment. I look forward to working with Congressman Pence to advance this important rail safety legislation," Congresswoman Julia Brownley said.
“I am happy to work with Congressman Greg Pence and appreciate his support of increased safety and upgrades for railroad crossings here in Muncie. I appreciate his attentiveness to this issue and its potential positive impact for our many railroad crossings, should it be adopted into law,” Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour said.
“While permanently closing railroad crossings is not always popular in smaller communities, this bill at least provides for more funding and incentive to do so making these crossings and our communities safer. We have greatly appreciated Congressman Pence and his staff for listening to our needs and working to provide greater awareness and understanding from a smaller community’s perspective,” Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey said.
“The Indiana Department of Transportation supports Congressman Pence’s proposal to provide states more flexibility in using Section 130 funds to improve rail crossing safety,” Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness said. “Increasing federal support and enhancing flexibility in this program allows for transportation agencies and railroad operators to eliminate a greater number of rail-highway crossings and more quickly update or replace obsolete equipment making for safer communities across the U.S.”
