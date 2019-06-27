INDIANAPOLIS — A northern Indiana man who berated state employees during numerous phone calls was turned down Wednesday in appealing his harassment charges and claiming his remarks were protected as political speech.
Kiel Stone, 35, of New Carlisle, was charged with seven counts of harassment, each a Class B misdemeanor, for phone calls he made between May 2017 and January 2018 to staff members of the Indiana General Assembly and Indiana Secretary of State.
The Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed the charges on Wednesday. His case is continuing in Marion County.
He accused two state staffers of being in a conspiracy with the CIA and left a voicemail calling staff members “morons” and “idiots” and threatening to “beat the crap” out of them.
Stone asked that the charges be dismissed, claiming he was protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. He claimed the calls were made on phone lines intended for communication between citizens and elected representatives.
But the state argued that even if public phone lines to state lawmakers are a public forum, “the regulation of (Stone’s) speech is appropriate” under the First Amendment.
In a majority opinion, the appellate court agreed with the state saying that the statute applying to Stone’s case is framed around a speaker’s intent, not the content of the speech.
The statute in part reads, “A person who, with intent to harass, annoy, or alarm another person but with no intent of legitimate communication . . . makes a telephone call, whether or not a conversation ensues . . . commits harassment, a Class B misdemeanor.”
In one of the first cases, on May 24, 2017, Stone contacted a legislative assistant to State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, and then-Sen. Mike Delph, R-Carmel, asking about a traffic violation deferral program.
The legislative assistant responded in an hour. But Stone called again leaving a voicemail asking “who he had to bribe to be treated fairly in the State of Indiana.”
