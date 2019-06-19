INDIANAPOLIS—Four women who say they were groped by Attorney General Curtis Hill have filed a lawsuit claiming they have been subjected to harassment and discrimination since making their complaints more than a year ago.
The four women sued Hill and the state of Indiana in U.S District Court Tuesday for sexual harassment, gender discrimination, retaliation, battery, invasion of privacy and defamation related to the March 2018 incident at a party at the end of the legislative session. Hill is being sued both personally and in his role as attorney general. Indiana is being sued because, the women say, lawmakers and policy-making officials failed to act when concerns about workplace discrimination and retaliation were reported.
“It is not a question of whether sexual harassment and retaliation occurred,” Hannah Kaufman Joseph, an attorney for the women, said during a press conference. “It is a question of how the attorney general and how the state of Indiana will be held accountable.”
The four women—Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster; Niki DaSilva, a legislative assistant for Indiana Senate Republicans; Samantha Lozano, a legislative assistant for Indiana House Democrats; and Gabrielle McLemore, communications director for Indiana Senate Democrats—appeared at the press conference to discuss the lawsuit and allegations.
They all accuse Hill of being drunk and groping them at the traditional end-of-session gathering.
Reardon has said Hill put his hand on her bare back and “grabbed or touched her buttocks.” McLemore said he rubbed her back, which made her uncomfortable and embarrassed. Lozano said he wrapped his arm around her and pulled her close.
DiSilva said Hill told her to “show some skin,” moved his hand down her back and when she attempted to brush his hand away, grabbed her wrist and forcibly moved her hand toward her buttocks, pressing them.
Hill has denied wrongdoing, threatened to sue his accusers and has refused to step down from his position despite Gov. Eric Holcomb and legislative leaders calling for his resignation.
Last October, a special prosecutor appointed to look into the allegations, decided not to file charges against Hill because, he said, there was no proof he intended to touch the women in a “rude, insolent or angry” manner needed for a battery charge.
In March, the Indiana Supreme Court disciplinary commission filed a 10-page complaint against Hill, accusing him of committing both felony-level and misdemeanor battery while acting “with the selfish motive to arouse his sexual desires.”
A hearing on the disciplinary charges before retired Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby will be held starting Oct. 2. Hill could face the loss of his law license, which in turn could cost him his elective office because Indiana law requires the attorney general to be licensed to practice law.
Joseph said that since the women reported Hill’s conduct they have been subjected to a negative atmosphere in the workplace from staff members, lawmakers and others. They were blamed when the traditional end of session party was cancelled this year.
“It makes it really difficult to do your job when people are blaming you for not having a celebration as is custom, reminding you that that event took place,” McLemore said. “I’m at my workplace. I’m trying to do a job.”
In the lawsuit, the women said the allegations were often treated as a joke and each of them faced various forms of retaliation.
DaSilva said she felt fear and would lock her office door from the inside. Lozano described an incident where she felt Hill was being physically intimidating by standing close enough for their arms to touch at a Statehouse event. Reardon, in the lawsuit, said she believes she was removed as a member from the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus in retaliation for reporting Hill’s conduct.
Representatives for the House and Senate Democratic caucuses declined to comment because of the pending litigation. Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said he hasn’t seen the lawsuit but pledged to provide a safe workplace for all employees.
Hill’s office issued a press release saying the attorney general’s office will vigorously defend him and the state. He noted that under law, the attorney general’s office defends the state and office holders when lawsuits are filed.
“The lawsuit is related to allegations that have now been reviewed four times,” Hill’s office said in a statement. “The investigations all concluded without any recommendations for further action.”
In addition to the allegations against Hill, the lawsuit says that the state’s policies to protect employees against sexual harassment have been weak or non-existent. In January, the General Assembly passed its first sexual harassment policy, but the lawsuit claims the policy does not go far enough to protect employees.
“The policy lacks penalties for elected members of the General Assembly who are in violation, among other deficiencies,” the lawsuit says. “The policy also does not apply to many individuals working in and around the Statehouse and does not provide a mechanism for third party investigations.”
Joseph noted that Hill has repeatedly complained that he has been deprived of his due process rights and has been unable to tell his story.
“It is now or never for Attorney General Curtis Hill to tell his story and have his actions reviewed against the standards of law by an independent fact finder,” she said.
The women will be seeking both compensatory and punitive damages against Hill and the state. Furthermore, they are asking the court to order the state to improve the policies and procedures for the prevention and reporting of sexual harassment and retaliation.
Victoria Ratliff contributed to this report. She and Abrahm Hurt are reporters for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalists.
