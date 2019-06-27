INDIANAPOLIS—Gov. Eric Holcomb is gearing up for an announcement on July 13 that he will likely run for re-election, seeking the Republican party nomination for a second term.
Team Holcomb said the July event will be a “big moment for Indiana—for our growth, for our momentum, for our future, and most importantly, for Hoosiers.” He chose the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, which is where filming for the 1986 basketball movie “Hoosiers” took place.
This isn’t the first time Holcomb has used basketball in his political career.
As part of the inauguration weekend events in 2017, Holcomb invited Hoosiers to play basketball with him at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse. He has also made a basket all 92 counties in the state.
In January, Indiana GOP said Eric Holcomb for Indiana ended the year with $4 million in the bank, which was more cash-on-hand than any previous second-year governor. From January to June 14, Holcomb has received more than $133,000 in direct contributions, according to the large contribution reports filed with the Election Division of the Secretary of State’s office.
On June 26, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch transferred $1 million from her campaign account into the Eric Holcomb for Indiana campaign account. Team Holcomb said it separately raised another $1 million in a single night at a fundraising event on June 25.
As of now, no Democrat has officially announced he or she will run in the 2020 race, though Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said in early June that he is forming a gubernatorial exploratory committee.
Melton, who is in his first term as a state senator, is a manager of Corporate Citizen and Community Relations for Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO).
He supported gambling legislation in the 2019 legislative session that will allow two Gary casinos to move from where they currently sit in Buffington Harbor to a new site near Interstate 94. He has also has been an advocate for education.
Rep. Karlee Macer, D-Indianapolis, and former state health commissioner Woody Myers are also considering a run for governor in 2020 Democratic primary.
Elise Shrock, a Democratic strategist working closely with Macer, said the lawmaker has not made a final decision “but she is discussing with her family on how she can essentially duplicate what she’s been able to do for House District 92, education, workforce development, a number of other areas and make that a story of the state’s success.”
Abrahm Hurt is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalists.
