KNIGHTSTOWN - 2021 is a year of celebrations for the iconic Hoosier Gym, home gym of the Hickory Huskers in the movie classic Hoosiers.
The gym, built in 1921, has served the citizens of Knightstown for 100 years. This anniversary year coincides with the 35th anniversary of Hoosiers released in 1986.
The gym was instrumental to the success of the movie, as many of the most memorable scenes were filmed there.
The first of many anniversary celebration events takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday as the Hoosier Gym will welcome the return of the Hickory Husker Bus, which was an integral part of many important scenes in the movie, back to Knightstown where it will be primarily located.
The return has been made possible due to a partnership between Darryll Baker, owner of the Hickory Husker Bus, and the Hoosier Gym. The Citizens State Bank has also played an important part in this return as Sponsor of the Bus.
The Hoosier Gym invites you to come be a part of this important event that kicks off a year of celebrations honoring the 100th anniversary of the gym and 35th of Hoosiers.
Come see the bus, take a tour of the gym, and, since this is Indiana, try to make a basket.
Our team of volunteers, to quote Coach Dale, “will be on the floor” to make this a special day for visitors.
Requests to have the bus available for events can be made by contacting info@thehoosiergym.com.
-Information provided.
