GREENFIELD — The Hancock Hope House is a nonprofit organization helping and housing homeless men, women, and children from Hancock, Shelby, Rush and Henry Counties.
Every August for the last eight years, the organization has hosted a craft beer tasting fundraiser. “This has become a cherished fundraiser in our community, and it goes a long way to supporting our operating costs and sustaining our homeless shelter,” says, Andrea Mallory, Hope House Executive Director.
It is with much regret that we must announce our decision to cancel the 2020 Hops 4 Hope. “On behalf of the Hope House Board of Directors, we make this decision with a heavy heart, but ultimately feel that is in the best interest of all involved, and most importantly, for our community and those we serve,” says, Mitch Gibson, Hope House Board of Directors President.
The Hope House leadership team, Board of Directors, and event committee have been tracking the progress of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) since its introduction into our community. “Jointly, with input from community health professionals, we have concluded that we would not be able to guarantee a safe environment for our attendees, the breweries, volunteers, or event staff. With just eight weeks before our event, there simply wouldn’t be enough time to make safe adjustments,” says Mallory.
Ultimately, the Hope House does not want to contribute to the continued spread of COVID-19. “The next few months could be pivotal in our nation’s efforts to reduce the number of lives lost to this pandemic. As an organization, it is imperative that we do whatever is necessary to maintain our own health and to protect the health of others,” says, Mallory.
The Hope House understands the disappointment this decision may bring. “We look forward to a time when we can safely gather together to support a great cause, and truly appreciate all of thoughts, considerations and contributions throughout this pandemic, as well as moving forward,” says Gibson.
This decision also came with a great financial loss. Last years event raised $45,000 which goes a long way to ensuring a nearly $400,000 operating budget is attainable. If you are able and interested in supporting the Hope House financially, please visit our website at www.hancockhopehouse.org or call Andrea Mallory at 317-467-4991.
