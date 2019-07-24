Rodney Selby, 57 of Greensburg, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Hickory Creek Nursing Home in Greensburg. Rodney was born in Rushville on August 7, 1961, the son of Emmett and Violet (Hardcastle) Selby. He is survived by his son Chad (Brittany Johnson) Selby of Connersville and h…