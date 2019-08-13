INDIANAPOLIS–Gov. Eric Holcomb has sought and received the resignation Indiana National Guard Adjutant General Courtney Carr, days after a lawsuit was filed accusing Carr of retaliating against a woman who had reported his alleged affair with a subordinate.
“Upon my recommendation, Maj. Gen. Carr has announced his decision to retire,” Holcomb said in a statement Monday. “I received his resignation letter Saturday, and I thanked him for his service to our state and country.”
Carr has served as adjutant general since 2015 and his resignation is effective Friday.
The decision comes in the wake of a civil lawsuit filed in Marion County on Aug. 1 by Shari McLaughlin, a former civilian employee with a contractor used by the Guard. In it, she claims Carr retaliated against her for telling investigators of his affair as they looked into other sexual misconduct issues in the Guard.
McLaughlin said that in July 2017, a co-worker at the Tyndall Armory in Indianapolis shared with her explicit dialogue she had had with Carr “which included sexual images, videos, texting, rendezvous times and locations and plans to add a third male party to their liaisons.”
McLaughlin also said that n September 2017, at a “Battleminds to Home Mental Health Summit” in Indianapolis, she saw the woman and Carr emerge disheveled from a storage room and the woman later told her of their sexual encounters.
In May 2018, during an investigation of other illicit sexual activity among various National Guard officers and employees, McLaughlin told the investigating officer of Carr’s affair. The colonel investigating the other affairs “appeared stunned” and said he’d have to report her information to “higher-ups.”
That precipitated a series of retaliatory events, McLaughlin claims in the lawsuit, including her locked office being entered without her permission and accusations that she had violated various rules. She resigned July 6, 2018 and took a position in August with a different federal contractor as the Indiana state coordinator for the Building Healthy Military Communities program.
In September, the suit claims, Carr called that contractor to say the Indiana National Guard wouldn’t work with that firm if McLaughlin was the coordinator. She was then fired, after being told Carr said she was “unfit to represent the state.”
In April, McLaughlin filed a tort claim with Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office, which denied her claim in May. That paved the way for the civil suit, in which McLaughlin is claiming Carr maliciously defamed her and got her fired. She is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.
Brigadier Gen. Timothy Winslow will serve as the interim adjutant general. Winslow is a career Army National Guard aviator and was promoted to brigadier general in May.
----
