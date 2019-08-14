INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger has been appointed to the United States Investment Advisory Council by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.
While part of the council, Schellinger will serve the U.S. Department of Commerce and its SelectUSA program by advising on strategies and efforts to strengthen and increase foreign direct investment in the United States.
Between 2016-2018, foreign direct investment committed to Indiana increased by 300 percent, Indiana Economic Development Commission reported.. During that time, the IEDC, in partnership with local communities, secured 123 commitments from international companies representing 22 countries and territories to invest $5.8 billion in Indiana and create 15,502 new Hoosier jobs.
“The world is more connected than ever before, and under Governor Holcomb’s leadership, we’re working daily to increase our connectivity to the world,” Schellinger said in a news release. “With 950 foreign-owned business establishments as well as international, Indiana-based companies like Cummins, Lilly and Hillenbrand, our state serves as a model, uniquely positioned to be at the forefront of the 21st century global economy.”
The Council advises the Commerce secretary on the development and execution of strategies and programs to attract and retain foreign direct investment..
Indiana is home to more than 950 foreign-owned business establishments which together support 193,000 Hoosier jobs.
----
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
