INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — The Indiana State Fair has been canceled and the 4-H Livestock Show will happen in a modified version due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Safety is our number one priority. We’ve spent months working through options that would allow us to host the Fair," Commission Executive Director Cindy Hoye said. "Agriculture and youth are the foundation of our mission and the heartbeat of the Indiana State Fair, so we are determined and proud to honor our 4-H members with a version of that State Fair experience that allows Indiana’s youth to be recognized for their dedication and hard work."
The fair had originally been scheduled for Aug. 7-23.
Hoye said she looks forward to the State Fair returning in full force in 2021. Next year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 6-21.
- Information provided by news partner WTHR
