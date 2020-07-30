The Hoosier Hospitality Promise, a new public health initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a joint effort by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC), Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association (InRLA), Indiana Tourism Association (ITA) and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) to assist businesses in safely reopening throughout the state.
The Hoosier Hospitality Promise, and the accompanying website, serves as an initiative that empowers communities to keep everyone safe from COVID-19. Members of the travel and leisure-related industry, their guests, retail businesses and consumers can make The Promise to follow federal, state and local health and safety guidelines for a proper reopening.
The Hoosier Hospitality Promise includes, but is not limited to:
- Follow CDC guidelines to ensure safe sanitization practices
- Follow guidelines for specific sectors
- Practice social distancing, wear face coverings if not possible
- Do not go out if sick
- Common areas cleaned and sanitized regularly based on CDC recommendations
- Display the Hoosier Hospitality Promise at entrances
"Governor Holcomb and I have been laser-focused on keeping Hoosiers safe as we work to get Indiana Back on Track," Crouch said. "This website is an incredible tool that provides businesses and guests with informative and useful resources that will and help keep everyone engaged in a safe reopening."
Business
After making The Promise, the business will be added to the website's aggregated participating business listing and map. These businesses will have access to a digital tool kit that features a Promise sign and badge for their website, social media assets and downloadable communication and promotional guides. In addition to these easily accessible resources on the website, businesses can also find a list of physical locations on HoosierHospitalityPromise.com to pick up a door cling and other promotional assets in person.
Consumers
Consumers can take the guest version of the Hoosier Hospitality Promise. Once a consumer makes The Promise, solidifying the guest has made their commitment towards making Indiana healthier for all, they will receive a Promise Pass. The pass gets them exclusive discounts at participating businesses.
"The Hoosier Hospitality Promise will give consumers and businesses the confidence needed while reopening," Elaine Bedel, Secretary and CEO of IDDC, said. "And helping businesses put health and safety precautions in place is necessary to get our Indiana attractions Back on Track."
"It's absolutely critical to get people really comfortable with going out to restaurants, hotels, museums, zoos and other hospitality destinations," Patrick Tamm, President, INRLA, said. "Become a visitor. Become a tourist in your own town."
Consumers and businesses interested in taking The Promise or learning more about the initiative can visit HoosierHospitalityPromise.com.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.