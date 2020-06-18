INDIANAPOLIS – Ivy Tech Community College will host a Virtual Express Enrollment Day on Thursday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the event, prospective students will complete their enrollment steps virtually, all from the safety and comfort of their home. Virtual Express Enrollment Day is the perfect time for anyone interested in starting their education to sign up for classes that start July 6 or Aug. 24.
Indiana’s most affordable classes are at Ivy Tech. During times like these, whether prospective students are working toward a certificate to join the workforce quickly, earning an associate degree, or getting credits that easily transfer to four-year universities, Ivy Tech is the smart choice.
Classes that begin July 6 run for only four weeks and include:
- Business 101 – Introduction to Business
- Business 105 – Principles of Management
- Business 201 – Business Law
- Marketing 101 – Principles of Marketing
- Psychology 101 – Introduction to Psychology
- Software Development 120 – Computing Logic
Ivy Tech is excited to welcome back students this fall for classes that start Aug. 24. There are thousands of classes available in online, virtual, and face-to-face formats, and students will be able to choose week-to-week which format works best for them.
During Virtual Express Enrollment Day, participants will learn more about assessment, either meet with an advisor or set up an appointment, and register for classes.
For more information, visit ivytech.edu/eeday.
