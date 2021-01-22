Jefferson County man arrested for child molesting

MADISON - On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post arrested a Jefferson County man on charges of Child Molesting after a two-month investigation.
The investigation by Detective Nate Adams began in early November when investigators were notified that a juvenile female had been subjected to unwanted sexual advances and physical contact while at a residence in Jefferson County. During this investigation, it was determined that Justin C. Riley, 20, of Madison, had kissed the juvenile without her consent and had touched her inappropriately. The investigation also determined that Riley then sent unsolicited inappropriate pictures to the victim.
As a result of the investigation, Justin Riley was arrested on a charge of Child Molesting, Level 4 Felony. He was incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail.
The Indiana State Police was assisted in this investigation by the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Child Advocacy Center.
- Information provided
