GREENSBURG - Today’s topic may not seem so spiritual, but it is necessary as many are working from home. I developed these tips to help all of us get through a difficult time. I hope you find them insightful.
Working from home sounds like a dream to many people. I mean, you can't beat the commute, right? Well, once people start working from home this illusion begins to fade. They find it hard to stay productive and miss social interaction with their colleagues. If you struggle to work from home, then follow these tips to stay productive.
1. Create a Dedicated Workspace
You don't need a home office. If you live in a condo or small house, you likely couldn't have one anyway. That said, you should dedicate whatever area you can as your workplace. Find somewhere relatively quiet and comfortable. Let other people in the household know about it so they can be considerate during your working hours.
2. Set Healthy Boundaries With Your Loved Ones
You should make sure that your friends and family know when you are working. You should also inform them that you shouldn't be disturbed during work hours. An emergency is one thing, but someone asking you where to find the milk is the type of distraction you need to squash right away.
3. Embrace Your Productive Hours
You will quickly figure out when you get your best work done. Once you do, double down on those times. If you are a morning person, consider getting up a bit earlier. If you get your best work done late at night, adjust your routine accordingly.
4. Adopt a Work-First Mindset
First off, this doesn't mean that you put your work above everything else. What it means is that when you plan your day, you plan it around work. You have some errands to do? Fine. Just make sure that you get a couple of pressing work tasks done first.
5. Learn How to Disconnect
Working from home often blurs the lines between work and rest. You need to be able to disconnect when your workday is over or you will never feel rested. There is nothing wrong with working long hours, but when you do feel the need to get away from it all you will need to learn new ways to do that.
It's easy to slip into a routine where you wake up, pour a coffee, and shuffle over to your computer for the day. Some people will tell you to prepare for working from home like you were going in. That's not bad advice, but it might be overkill. You should, however, ensure your clothes and body are clean, at least. It's good for your health and spirit.
During the struggle to maintain good health during this pandemic don’t forget to nurture your spirit. Pray, read devotions and the Bible, listen and watch positive programming. Keep the news at a minimum so as to not become overloaded.
If there’s anything I can do to help you get through this time, please contact me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.