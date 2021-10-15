Psalm 26:7 That I may publish with the voice of thanksgiving, and tell of all thy wondrous works.
October 2010 was the first time I wrote a newspaper column that would become a regular feature every week. Thanks to you, the reader, for making this a popular column. Thanks to the publisher and editor of the Daily News for allowing this column to appear.
So much has changed since that time 11 years ago. The paper is now called the Daily News. Media, as we once knew it, has changed. I spent a lot of years in radio broadcasting, and that has most certainly changed as well.
Many now read the news online. I, for one, subscribe to my hometown newspaper and read it online as well.
So, with all the changes we continue to experience, how’s it going for you spiritually? Many churches are not able to meet in person due to illnesses. We find other ways to share the Gospel with people whether through live-streaming on social platforms or using other ways of producing the message of Christ.
I need to share with you that just because you may not be able to meet in person at your church doesn’t mean you forget about the needs of your church, like praying for your pastor, praying for the rest of the congregation, sending your financial gifts of tithes and offerings.
Yes, this is a difficult and for many, confusing time. Remember, the resources of the Holy Spirit are available for you. Spend time reading the scripture, prayer and touching base with your pastor and other members of your congregation.
Thank you for reading this column. It is a blessing to write for you.
