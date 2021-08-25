I hope you’ll read this because it took six of us to get it done. It all started when Jeff Emsweller, who is a really excellent photographer, recently posted a photo of an old red brick schoolhouse on Facebook. He was just driving around looking for interesting scenes to photograph so didn’t remember the exact location except that it was not too far out of town on a road he hadn’t been on before. Also, that it was south and the road eventually lead him back to the airport area.
The limestone square on the building simply said, “Clay Sandcreek Townships, L.M. Wilson / G. W. Fraley – 1902 Trustees.” I looked for the name L. M. Wilson and found that he was born in 1856 and died in 1915. He is buried in Milford Cemetery in Clay Township. His wife was Mary; she died in 1948. This was an unusual situation with two townships going together for a school. It makes sense though. Mel Fox found more that I’ll share later.
The first place I tried to learn what was possible to learn about the school was Lorene Shirks book “Schools in Decatur County 1820-1978.” The picture of the school was there but not the location, other than Horace which was unusual in her book. The community of Horace was originally called Wyncoop (after James Wyncoop). It had a post office at one time but it closed in 1929. Lorene had “Joint Clay and Sandcreek Township No. 15 (?)” under the picture of the school in her book.
Next I asked Susan Simmons Ricke, who pointed me to Lewis Harding’s 1915 “History of Decatur County” in which was written, “Clay township has within its limits two consolidated schools and two district schools, in addition to a joint district school which accommodates the pupils from Clay and Sand Creek township and is located on the township line.” Hmmm, there’s a clue. Township line. Susan said that was 500 S.
I asked Real Estate Appraiser Larry Colson, who knows the county better than most, if he’d ever seen the school. “The old school sits on a 0.95 acre wooded parcel in the NE corner of Horace. The structure sat off the road quite a bit and has been hidden by trees.”
By that time the school was nearly down with the help of a big piece of equipment, probably a bulldozer. He said people probably hadn’t noticed it because, it sits pretty close to the road and trees had grown up in front of it. But Larry got some photographs of it coming down and the back of it that had been down for some time. Anthony Dean posted a photograph on the computer of the very same school. The 119 year old building was in the process of being torn down.
Mel Fox, who really can find a needle in a haystack, found that George W. Fraley was Master of Finance and Keeper of Records for the Letts Corner K of P Lodge in 1892; County Clerk in 1915; and Sandcreek Township Trustee in 1902. He died in 1926.
I believe the owner did the right thing to have the brick building torn down. I understand that this school might have been saved many years ago, but it had become too dangerous to stay in the run-down building it had become. It could have become too tempting to children or teens to want to check it out. I believe the owner was right to remove it before someone or some animal got injured. Yes, the building is no more. It is now part of our history that we can still see in photographs.
It has been a real pleasure to have help from Jeff Emsweller, Mel Fox, Susan Simmonds Ricke, Larry Colson and Anthony Dean, and I thank them. Help came also from two people from our past: Lewis Harding and Lorene Shirk. For me, it was fun and mighty interesting.
