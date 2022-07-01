Sandcreek Baptist Church’s very first pastor, another pastor, and a present-day member have a commonality. David Dale Doles of Greensburg is the first pastor, the Rev. John Bentley Potter’s, great-great-nephew.
Doles’ great-great-grandfather, the Rev. John Williamson Potter (brother to the first pastor), was pastor at a later date.
Doles’ mother, Cora Mar Metz Doles, was the descendant of these ministers. Doles said of his family history at Sandcreek Baptist, “I am honored, for sure” to have the ancestral connection with the earliest pastors. “The church began with six original members; three couples meeting in a house.”
Doles states that the site where the present church is located is on land that was donated.
“The owner had a kiln which was used to make bricks for the building,” he said.
According to Doles, the man said, “You can build the church here or haul the bricks to the cemetery (where the original building had been.)”
Dan Doles, David’s son, said he has “looked forward to this 200th-year celebration for a couple of years.” He said his family’s history with the first pastors is “amazing.”
The are two books belonging to the family; these contain sermons of the Rev. John Williamson Potter. One of the books has the first sermon as being dated in 1875. Dan Doles said, “There are even sermons that were used at weddings and at funerals.”
One sermon title, “The great commission” begins by quoting “Doctrinal position of our denomination” and “An article of the London confession of faith of 1689.”
Another sermon, “Joy over the repenting Sinner,” shares “Observations_____ Ex. A lost child ____ 1. We rejoice because of interest and affection____ 2. Because they are recovered from danger.”
The first celebratory Sunday took place on June 26. There were several guests along with past church members who attended.
The second celebratory Sunday is July 10. There will be a regular worship experience at 10 a.m. A cookout will follow, to which everyone is invited. All food will be provided by the church. A time of fellowship and games will proceed the afternoon event.
The Infinite Realm southern gospel group will offer a concert beginning at 3 p.m. Everyone has an open invitation to attend.
Sandcreek Baptist Church is located 4½ miles southeast of Greensburg on the Old Michigan Road, U.S. 421, at 3177 E. CR 300 S.
