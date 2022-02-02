DECATUR COUNTY - Sandcreek Baptist Church is in the countdown, much like a rocket liftoff into space. In six months, they will be celebrating their beginning; in 1822, eight people formed the congregation, 1½ miles southeast of Greensburg on the Old Michigan Road.
The church began the new year recalling its beginnings. Pastor Harold Carter has reminded the congregation about the first meeting place erected as a 24x30-foot log cabin. Each worship service has included interesting facts. In one lesson, the presenter stated that the log cabin was on stilts and several pigs were housed underneath.
The church is planning various activities and events throughout 2022 to commemorate its 200 years of ministry. At the service on the last Sunday in January, the following prayer, written by one member of the congregation, was read:
“Holy God, This is a special time for our congregation. We have much rejoicing to do and many praises of thanksgiving to declare to You.
“Years ago, a group of people was called together who had the common desire to worship and glorify the Lord. Your Spirit came among them and spoke to each heart to unite as one, as part of Christ’s body of believers; to be a light of love to this, then, small community.
“We celebrate the vision that was placed in their hearts to see the good news of Jesus Christ declared. They also saw a vision of the salvation available to them through believing in and placing their trust in Him. These first ones were faithful in the worship of God; in sharing the Savior’s message to all who would hear. It is through their faith and work that our congregation is here today.
“Through all these years, the Spirit of the Lord abided in and blest these followers of Christ; our present congregation is their legacy. We can see how God reached out His hands to bring one accord to our congregation through the generations.
“We thank You for each pastor who has been a shepherd to this congregation; thank You for everyone who has been called to fill the needs of carrying out the ministries which draw us all into being the Father’s children. May the Holy Spirit move our congregation to continue to be a light of love to our community today.
“May everyone who is and will be part of our congregation seek to honor and praise Jesus Christ. Draw each of us into giving Him the glory for every heart touched and every life changed. May our congregation be true to His message and set the course to carry out God’s will in generations to come. Amen.”
The community is invited to join Sandcreek for the countdown! Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. and Wednesday Bible study is at 6 p.m. The church is located 4½ miles southeast of Greensburg on the Old Michigan Road, U.S. 421, at 3177 E. CR 300 S.
